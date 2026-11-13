The City of Los Angeles Bicycle Advisory Committee will hold a Planning & Bikeways Engineering Sub-Committee Meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 1:00pm. Residents can join by Zoom or attend in person at the Little Tokyo Library - Community Room, 203 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA 90012. All are welcome to hear about topics related to cycling across the city.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Los Angeles Bicycle Advisory Committee