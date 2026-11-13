The Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs has released the 2026 Native American Heritage Month Calendar and Cultural Guide, unveiled at Los Angeles City Hall during the City’s official Native American Heritage Month celebration with Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez and the Los Angeles City/County Native American Indian Commission. The event also opened an exhibition of works by Los Angeles-based Native American artists at the Henry P. Rio Bridge Gallery, presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs. View the digital guide here: https://culture.lacity.gov/programs-and-initiatives/la-hm

This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs