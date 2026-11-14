Metro will hold two public scoping meetings for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks. People can share comments on the project’s purpose and need, station and maintenance facility locations, and possible environmental impacts.

The meetings are on November 14 from 10am–12pm at the Marvin Braude Constituent Center in Van Nuys, and on November 16 from 5:30–7:30pm at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center. Spanish interpretation will be available. People can request ADA help or real-time interpretation by calling 213.922.7375 at least 72 hours before the meeting. Those who cannot attend can visit metro.net/sepulvedacorridor to comment before the November 18, 2026 deadline.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)