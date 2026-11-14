Metro and Caltrans have shared the Draft Environmental Document for the I-405 Sepulveda Pass ExpressLanes Project. The document explains the different choices being studied, their possible environmental effects, and ways to avoid or lessen those effects. No option has been chosen yet.

Neighbors can send formal comments until Tuesday, January 19, 2027 by going online, calling by phone, sending email or mail, or speaking at public hearings and neighborhood listening sessions. You can review the document and learn how to comment at metro.net/405expresslanes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)