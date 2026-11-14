Looking for a new feline friend in San Pedro, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Harbor Animal Care Center for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

This little gray/blue boy is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens do best with time, patience, and gentle handling as they learn about the world.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

This brown tabby baby girl has classic tabby coloring and is ready for a family to help her feel safe and loved. Kittens often enjoy playtime, toys, and gentle social time with their people.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Another sweet gray/blue kitten, this little girl is looking for a calm, caring home. Young kittens usually do well with slow introductions and a cozy space to settle in.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

This tuxedo baby girl has that classic black-and-white look. Like most kittens, she’ll need playtime, gentle guidance, and a safe indoor home as she grows.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Max is a young brown tabby boy, a bit older than a tiny kitten but still very much a youngster. With a lower adoption fee, he’s a great option if you’d like a cat who’s past the very baby stage but still has lots of energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet MAX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Pedro, consider visiting Harbor Animal Care Center or calling (888) 452-7381 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.