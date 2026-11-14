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🐱 Sweet San Pedro Cats Ready for Adoption Near You
Looking for a new feline friend in San Pedro, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Harbor Animal Care Center for someone to bring them home and love them.
A (Gray/Blue Kitten – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
This little gray/blue boy is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens do best with time, patience, and gentle handling as they learn about the world.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Brown Tabby Kitten – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
This brown tabby baby girl has classic tabby coloring and is ready for a family to help her feel safe and loved. Kittens often enjoy playtime, toys, and gentle social time with their people.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Gray/Blue Kitten – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Another sweet gray/blue kitten, this little girl is looking for a calm, caring home. Young kittens usually do well with slow introductions and a cozy space to settle in.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Black & White / Tuxedo Kitten – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
This tuxedo baby girl has that classic black-and-white look. Like most kittens, she’ll need playtime, gentle guidance, and a safe indoor home as she grows.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAX
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Max is a young brown tabby boy, a bit older than a tiny kitten but still very much a youngster. With a lower adoption fee, he’s a great option if you’d like a cat who’s past the very baby stage but still has lots of energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet MAX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near San Pedro, consider visiting Harbor Animal Care Center or calling (888) 452-7381 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.