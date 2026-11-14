Three sweet baby boys in Chatsworth are hoping to grow up in loving homes instead of a shelter kennel. If you’ve been thinking about a puppy, these German Shepherd/Husky boys might be your new best friend.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix

German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Chatsworth, CA Contact: (888) 452-7381

Lenny is a young shepherd/husky mix pup with classic tan and black markings. As a baby, he’ll need training, patience, and lots of love to grow into a well-mannered adult dog. Shepherd and husky mixes are often smart and active, so plan on daily exercise and mental play.

👉 Meet Lenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Chatsworth, CA Contact: (888) 452-7381

Mardo is a baby German Shepherd mix with a soft tan coat and black accents. He’s at the perfect age to start basic manners, socialization, and bonding with his new family. A home that can give him structure, playtime, and gentle guidance will help him thrive.

👉 Meet Mardo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix

German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Chatsworth, CA Contact: (888) 452-7381

Nardo is another handsome shepherd/husky baby with striking tan and black coloring. Like his brothers, he’ll do best with an adopter ready for puppy energy, training, and plenty of daily interaction.

👉 Meet Nardo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Chatsworth and ready for puppy life, please call West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services at (888) 452-7381 to ask about Lenny, Mardo, or Nardo, or visit their online listings to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.