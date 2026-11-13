Neighbors are invited to a second community workshop for the Headworks Restoration Project near Griffith Park. Staff will share what they heard at the first workshop in August, show how community ideas are shaping the new park space, and give an update on the design.

The workshop will be on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at 6250 Forest Lawn Dr. in Los Angeles. All neighbors are welcome to attend, ask questions, and learn more about the project plans.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power