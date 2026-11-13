Metro shared 5 new options for rail maintenance sites for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor. The sites are at Westfield Fashion Square on Riverside Dr, along Oxnard St between Kester Ave and Sepulveda Bl, on Metro parking and nearby land by the G Line Van Nuys Station, north of Victory Bl just west of Van Nuys Bl, and at The Plant shopping center and nearby land east of Van Nuys Bl.

Neighbors can give public comment at two meetings. The first is on Saturday, November 14 from 10:00 am to Noon at the Marvin Braude Constituent Center, 6262 Van Nuys Blvd. The second is on Monday, November 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Sherman Oaks Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd. People can also email comments by November 18 to sepulvedatransit@metro.net.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA