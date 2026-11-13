The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs invites the community to the Madrid Theatre 100th Anniversary and grand re-opening in Canoga Park. The event will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2026 from 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM at 21622 Sherman Way.

There will be an official ribbon-cutting, red carpet entrance, live music, and cultural shows, along with appetizers and desserts. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required using the QR code on the flyer to RSVP.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA