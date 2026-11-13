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Virtual wildlife safety workshop on Nov 17
10 days ago
There will be a virtual Wildlife Workshop on Tuesday, November 17 at 6 PM. Staff and volunteers from LA Animal Services will share how to live safely with wildlife in your neighborhood.
LA Animal Services Wildlife Specialists will give advice and answer questions about animals you may see near your home. To join, you need to sign up on Zoom by going to laanimalservices.com/events.
This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA
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