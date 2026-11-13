The Best Friends Super Adoption Weekend will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22 from 10am to 4pm each day. LA Animal Services will be there with dogs and cats who are ready to meet new families.

Neighbors can visit during event hours to see many adoptable pets in one place. This is a two-day event, so people can come on either November 21 or November 22 to meet animals and learn about adoption.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA