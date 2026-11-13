The Best Friends Super Adoption Weekend will take place on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. The event will run from 10am to 4pm on both days.

LA Animal Services will be on-site with dogs and cats available for adoption. Neighbors can visit to meet pets that are ready to join their families and find new homes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA