The Best Friends Super Adoption Weekend will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22 from 10am to 4pm. LA Animal Services will be there with dogs and cats ready to meet new families.

Neighbors can visit during event hours to meet adoptable pets and learn more about pet adoption. For more details and to see animals that are ready for adoption, visit laanimalservices.com/pets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA