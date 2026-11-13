Crews are working along SR-91 to remove soundwalls and retaining walls, do excavation, install shoring, set up temporary drains, and move dirt. Saturday work is planned between Millmark Av and Orange Av. Neighbors near E. 67th St should expect more truck traffic with backup alarms, no parking on the north side between Atlantic Av and Cherry Av, and a sidewalk detour between Millmark Av and Orange Av.

From Monday – Friday between 8 PM – 6 AM, the EB SR-91 Atlantic Av off-ramp will be closed each night for shoring work. There will also be daytime and nighttime lane closures on the SB-710 to EB SR-91 connector toward Cherry Av, and on the Atlantic Av on- and off-ramps. Drivers and walkers should plan for delays and follow posted detours.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)