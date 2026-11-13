Overnight work on the I-105 will close the HOV lane and two inside lanes in the westbound direction from Prairie Av to Hawthorne Bl. This will happen on Tuesday, November 17 and Wednesday, November 18 from 8pm to 5am. Other westbound lanes will stay open.

A Metro C Line bus bridge will run between Crenshaw Station and the LAX/Metro Transit Center from 9pm to 2am. The Hawthorne/Lennox and Aviation/Imperial stations will be closed during these hours. Work times may change due to work progress or weather.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)