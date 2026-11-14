📢 18 new homes for young adults leaving foster care

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) and The RightWay Foundation have opened a new transitional housing community for young adults who are aging out of the foster care system.

This development includes 18 new affordable housing units plus on-site support to help residents live independently. Services include:

Financial management and budgeting help

help Parenting support

General life-skills training

This is the first of two planned developments, for a total of 33 housing units, with another community planned for Westlake Village.

If you or someone you know is a former foster youth in Los Angeles, this new housing option may be a resource to explore through HACLA and The RightWay Foundation.