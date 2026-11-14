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📢 18 new affordable homes for former foster youth in LA
📢 18 new homes for young adults leaving foster care
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) and The RightWay Foundation have opened a new transitional housing community for young adults who are aging out of the foster care system.
This development includes 18 new affordable housing units plus on-site support to help residents live independently. Services include:
- Financial management and budgeting help
- Parenting support
- General life-skills training
This is the first of two planned developments, for a total of 33 housing units, with another community planned for Westlake Village.
If you or someone you know is a former foster youth in Los Angeles, this new housing option may be a resource to explore through HACLA and The RightWay Foundation.
More Info: 18 New Homes Offer Hope for Former Foster Youth | ...
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