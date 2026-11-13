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Los Angeles
Neighborhood Councils support local civic engagement
9 days ago
Neighborhood Councils are a hyperlocal form of government in the City of Los Angeles. They help make sure the city listens to the needs, problems, and hopes of each neighborhood.
These councils are made of volunteer elected members. They speak up on issues like housing, homelessness, development, transportation, and public safety. Neighbors can find their council and learn more at 99NCS.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.