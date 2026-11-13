Neighborhood Councils are local groups in the City of Los Angeles. They are made of volunteer elected members who speak for their neighborhoods at City Hall. They work on issues like housing, homelessness, development, transportation, and public safety.

You can find your Neighborhood Council and learn more at 99NCS.com. These councils help make sure the City of Los Angeles listens to the needs and goals of each neighborhood.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA