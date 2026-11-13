Los Angeles is buzzing with science jobs right now, from wet labs to AI-heavy data roles. If you’re into research and want real impact, these four openings are worth a look.

Employer: WSB

WSB Location: Los Angeles / Van Nuys, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead geotechnical field investigations for single‑family construction projects, from test pits and drilling to full geologic and geotechnical reports. Great fit if you’re a PG/CEG with 5–7 years in LA geology who likes a mix of fieldwork and office analysis.

Employer: Cedars-Sinai – Department of Otolaryngology

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Ergin Lab on AAV gene therapy for hearing loss, with heavy hands‑on mouse work (cochlear microsurgery, auditory testing, gene delivery). Ideal for a PhD/MD‑level scientist who wants deep experience in gene therapy, synthetic biology, and translational inner ear research.

Employer: Cedars-Sinai – Department of Neurology

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build AI/ML tools to study ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s using single‑cell and spatial multiomics data. Great for someone with 5+ years in data science, strong Python/R + SQL, and a track record of peer‑reviewed papers who wants to lead high‑impact neuro research pipelines.

Employer: University of Southern California – Population and Public Health Sciences

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: $25.71 – $31.30 per hour

Support high‑throughput molecular epidemiology projects by running bioinformatics workflows across genomic, epigenomic, and transcriptomic data. Perfect if you have a bachelor’s in bioinformatics/comp bio/biostats/CS, 2+ years with omics data, and strong R/Bioconductor or Python skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.