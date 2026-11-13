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Los Angeles
🔬 Multiple Science & Research Roles in Los Angeles (Bio, Neuro, Geo)
10 days ago
Los Angeles is buzzing with science jobs right now, from wet labs to AI-heavy data roles. If you’re into research and want real impact, these four openings are worth a look.
Project Geologist – Geotechnical Field Lead (Van Nuys Focus)
- Employer: WSB
- Location: Los Angeles / Van Nuys, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead geotechnical field investigations for single‑family construction projects, from test pits and drilling to full geologic and geotechnical reports. Great fit if you’re a PG/CEG with 5–7 years in LA geology who likes a mix of fieldwork and office analysis.
Project Scientist – Inner Ear Research & Cochlear Gene Therapy
- Employer: Cedars-Sinai – Department of Otolaryngology
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the Ergin Lab on AAV gene therapy for hearing loss, with heavy hands‑on mouse work (cochlear microsurgery, auditory testing, gene delivery). Ideal for a PhD/MD‑level scientist who wants deep experience in gene therapy, synthetic biology, and translational inner ear research.
Research Senior Data Scientist – Ajami Lab (Remote)
- Employer: Cedars-Sinai – Department of Neurology
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (Remote role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build AI/ML tools to study ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s using single‑cell and spatial multiomics data. Great for someone with 5+ years in data science, strong Python/R + SQL, and a track record of peer‑reviewed papers who wants to lead high‑impact neuro research pipelines.
Research Lab Technician II – Multi-Omics & Environmental Health
- Employer: University of Southern California – Population and Public Health Sciences
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: $25.71 – $31.30 per hour
Support high‑throughput molecular epidemiology projects by running bioinformatics workflows across genomic, epigenomic, and transcriptomic data. Perfect if you have a bachelor’s in bioinformatics/comp bio/biostats/CS, 2+ years with omics data, and strong R/Bioconductor or Python skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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