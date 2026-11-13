LA’s utilities and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on work or leading a team. Here are a few strong picks hiring around Los Angeles.

Employer: Pacific Seafood

Pacific Seafood Location: Los Angeles, CA (Los Angeles Warehouse)

(Los Angeles Warehouse) Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: You’ll play a key role in keeping a food processing facility clean and safe, working with sanitation tools, chemicals, and equipment. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and product discounts) and the chance to get certified on pallet jacks and forklifts.

Employer: WM

WM Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000 base + incentive pay

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead drivers and helpers in a mix of office and field work, focusing on safety, routing, and performance. Good fit if you have transportation/logistics experience and like coaching frontline teams; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: WM

WM Location: Sun Valley, CA

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000 base + incentive pay

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Same core role as the LA posting, but based in Sun Valley—great if that’s closer to home. You’ll manage onboarding, safety, and daily operations for collection routes, with the same strong WM benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in this space.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.