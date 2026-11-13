Los Angeles has steady demand right now for people who care about kids, families, and folks in recovery. If you like helping others and want stable, meaningful work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Highland Legal Group, PC

Highland Legal Group, PC Location: Remote , based in Los Angeles, CA (work US Pacific hours )

, based in (work ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support personal injury clients from intake through settlement, all from home. You’ll use your fluent English and Spanish to guide clients, manage medical records and bills, and keep cases organized in a tech-driven law firm.

Employer: The Cradle Company

The Cradle Company Location: Los Angeles, CA 90039

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Schedule: Mon, Wed & Fri 9:00 AM–2:00 PM , plus one evening per week (about 20 hrs/week guaranteed )

Mon, Wed & Fri , plus (about ) Pay: $30–$35/hour

Benefits: Major holidays off, paid sick time

Care for a 1-year-old and offer light family support in a private home. Great fit if you have 4+ years nannying, love toddler development, and want a long-term, steady relationship with one family.

Employer: Calabasas Recovery Center / Lumina Recovery

Location: Shadow Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement plan

Work on the front lines of addiction and mental health recovery. You’ll help with client intakes, drug screenings, transportation, and documentation—ideal if you have a RADT, a clean CA driving record, and want hands-on experience in the mental health field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other chances in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.