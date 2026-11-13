Los Angeles is busy building and upgrading everything from airports to shopping centers. If you’re into planning, construction, or development, there are some strong roles open right now.

Employer: Ulteig

Ulteig Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid/remote flexibility noted)

Salary: $118,500 – $160,600 base

base Type: Full-time

Full-time Lead big-picture planning work on sustainability, climate action, and critical infrastructure (water, power, transportation). You’ll guide master plans, zoning and policy updates, and community engagement while mentoring junior staff and working with public and private clients.

Employer: Pacific Pros (for LAWA projects)

Pacific Pros (for LAWA projects) Location: Los Angeles County, including LAX Airport

Salary: Prevailing wage position

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Act as the owner’s rep on major bridge and roadway work, including asphalt, concrete, drainage, and traffic control around LAX. Ideal if you have 4+ years of Caltrans inspection experience and want steady field work on high-impact public projects.

Employer: Centennial

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Coordinate the full tenant build-out process in retail/mixed-use properties—from lease negotiation support and drawing review to contractor selection and construction oversight. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in commercial construction and like keeping projects on time and on budget.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates who don’t check every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.