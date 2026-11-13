🌧️ How LA is getting ready for El Niño

The City of Los Angeles is working to help residents prepare for a possible strong El Niño and the severe weather it can bring.

The City’s Emergency Management Department recently held its first El Niño Town Hall in San Pedro, where City departments and weather experts shared information and resources with the community.

Residents heard about potential risks like heavy rainfall, flooding, debris flows, and power outages, and how to better protect themselves, their families, and their homes.

To get ready:

Learn what El Niño could mean for your neighborhood

Make a family emergency plan

Check your home for flood and storm risks

For preparedness tips, updates, and more resources, go to Emergency.LACity.gov.