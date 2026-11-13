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🚚 Los Angeles Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
LA’s logistics scene is busy as ever, from the ports to e‑commerce. If you like keeping things moving—ships, freight, or warehouse orders—these roles are worth a look.
Export Operations Specialist
- Employer: HappyGlobal Service
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (on-site; also hiring in Houston)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level ocean import/export role handling shipments end-to-end, from bookings and customs to delivery and billing. Great fit if you know freight forwarding, can juggle multiple shipments, and are comfortable working with teams in Asia (Mandarin preferred).
TikTok Shop - Logistics Partnerships Specialist, North America
- Employer: TikTok
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time (Regular)
- Salary: $72,200 – $143,640/year base, plus potential bonuses and RSUs; full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, sick time)
Join TikTok’s Supply Chain & Logistics team to build and manage partnerships with major logistics providers for TikTok Shop. You’ll handle carrier negotiations, supplier performance (SLA/KPI), and cross-team projects that shape how e‑commerce orders move across North America.
Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting
Warehouse Order Selector
- Employer: Reyes Beverage Group
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, start at 3:30 pm, 8–12 hour shifts
- Pay: $24/hour starting, with overtime and incentive pay
Hands-on, fast-paced warehouse job picking and palletizing beverage orders using forklifts and pallet jacks. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) and clear paths into sales, delivery, warehouse leadership if you want to grow.
Scheduler Coordinator
- Employer: LD power automation
- Location: Wilmington, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO
Office-based logistics role coordinating field service engineers, ship schedules, and port logistics using tools like WhatsApp, Marine Traffic, and internal portals. Good for detail-oriented planners with 2+ years in operations/logistics support who can work some weekends and qualify for a TWIC card.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—LA’s logistics world is small, and getting your name in the mix now can open doors later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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