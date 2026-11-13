LA’s logistics scene is busy as ever, from the ports to e‑commerce. If you like keeping things moving—ships, freight, or warehouse orders—these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HappyGlobal Service

HappyGlobal Service Location: Los Angeles, CA (on-site; also hiring in Houston)

(on-site; also hiring in Houston) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level ocean import/export role handling shipments end-to-end, from bookings and customs to delivery and billing. Great fit if you know freight forwarding, can juggle multiple shipments, and are comfortable working with teams in Asia (Mandarin preferred).

Employer: TikTok

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (Regular)

Salary: $72,200 – $143,640/year base, plus potential bonuses and RSUs; full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, sick time)

Join TikTok’s Supply Chain & Logistics team to build and manage partnerships with major logistics providers for TikTok Shop. You’ll handle carrier negotiations, supplier performance (SLA/KPI), and cross-team projects that shape how e‑commerce orders move across North America.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday , start at 3:30 pm , 8–12 hour shifts

, start at , shifts Pay: $24/hour starting, with overtime and incentive pay

Hands-on, fast-paced warehouse job picking and palletizing beverage orders using forklifts and pallet jacks. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) and clear paths into sales, delivery, warehouse leadership if you want to grow.

Employer: LD power automation

Location: Wilmington, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO

Office-based logistics role coordinating field service engineers, ship schedules, and port logistics using tools like WhatsApp, Marine Traffic, and internal portals. Good for detail-oriented planners with 2+ years in operations/logistics support who can work some weekends and qualify for a TWIC card.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—LA’s logistics world is small, and getting your name in the mix now can open doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.