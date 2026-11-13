LA’s retail and customer service scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from big national brands to local spots. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your skills and pick up steady hours (and in many cases, benefits too).

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.42/hr base, targeted $29.92/hr+ with uncapped commission & bonuses

Lead a wireless retail store team, coach sales reps, and own store results while creating great in-store experiences. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Marine Layer

Location: Los Angeles, CA 90067 (Century City)

Type: Seasonal, part-time or full-time (Oct–Jan 10, chance to go permanent)

Seasonal, (Oct–Jan 10, chance to go permanent) Pay: From $20.00/hr

Help customers with comfy casual apparel during the holiday rush in a fun, laid-back store. Includes bonus potential, clothing allowance, generous discount, PTO, health/vision/dental, and 401(k) with match.

Location: Reseda, CA

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $19.00/hr

Guide customers through product choices, handle POS and cash, and keep the floor stocked and tidy. Good fit if you like customer interaction and can explain products clearly.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25–$25.40/hr

Work in the fun specialty section (beer, wine, cheese, chocolate), sampling, stocking, and helping customers discover new favorites. Includes access to Whole Benefits like store discount, PTO, and wellness programs.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Venice, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25–$25.40/hr

Similar role on the Westside, focused on specialty foods, sampling, and customer service. Great if you love food, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind a fast-paced, cold/wet environment.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Handle guest payments and front-of-house support in a busy sports bar setting. Prior restaurant/retail or supervisory experience is preferred, plus strong communication and basic computer/math skills.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.92/hr

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, restock, and support photo/beauty and pharmacy as needed. Includes access to dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits for eligible part-timers.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time (about 24 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.47–$25.47/hr

Similar customer-facing role with cashiering, stocking, and customer support across departments. Offers a wide pay range with growth potential plus part-time benefits for eligible colleagues.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Topanga area)

Type: Full-time (role may also exist part-time)

Deliver friendly, stylish eyewear service, give product and style advice, and help reimagine the glasses-shopping experience. Full-timers get health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k), free eyewear, and more.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $23.42–$37.42/hr

Lead store operations under the Store Manager—staffing, inventory, financials, and customer service. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Oversee sales and service teams, drive results, and keep the sales floor welcoming and well-run. Includes health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, merchandise discounts, and performance incentives.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (typical Costco warehouse role)

Support members in major appliances, electronics, and photo—stocking, cleaning displays, answering questions, and loading items. Costco highlights a strong benefits package including health coverage, PTO, 401(k), and stock purchase plan for eligible employees.

Employer: United Wireless | T-Mobile Authorized Retailer

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (flex schedule)

Full-time (flex schedule) Pay: Hourly plus uncapped commission (rate based on experience)

Help customers pick phones and plans, demo tech, and earn commission on your sales. Full-timers get health, dental, vision, PTO, and phone discounts, with no prior experience required.

Employer: COS (H&M Group)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00/hr

Greet customers, work fitting rooms and cash wrap, and help merchandise minimalist, fashion-forward pieces. Includes 25% staff discount across H&M Group brands, incentive program, health benefits, and paid time off for eligible US staff.

Employer: Lids

Location: Universal City, CA

Type: Part-time

Support fans picking out hats and team gear, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers employee discounts, training, and early wage access, plus a very sports-focused vibe.

Employer: VIV Athletic Club

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time (25+ hrs/week)

Pay: $22.00/hr

Be the first face members see—check people in, handle calls, help with memberships, and support light cleaning and retail. Includes health insurance, PTO, and a retirement plan for this in-person role.

Employer: Professional Search Group / Suna Solutions (luxury retail client)

Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time or part-time (approx. 30–40 hrs/week)

Full-time or part-time (approx. 30–40 hrs/week) Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hr

Work behind the scenes handling inventory, online orders, shipping/receiving, and stockroom organization for a luxury brand. Great if you like retail but prefer operations over heavy customer interaction; includes health insurance for eligible staff.

Employer: Ralphs

Location: Venice, CA

Type: Part-time

Stock and rotate frozen items, check dates, help customers find products, and keep cases clean and at the right temperature. Retail experience is a plus; must be able to handle a fast-paced, sometimes stressful environment.

Employer: L&K Salon & Head Spa

Location: Encino, CA

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $24.47–$29.47/hr

Provide hair services (cuts, color, extensions, etc.), consult with clients, and support front desk and retail upselling. Flexible schedule and a good fit if you already have cosmetology experience and love client-facing work.

Employer: United Wireless | T-Mobile Authorized Retailer

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly plus uncapped commission (rate based on experience)

Help lead a T-Mobile store—coach reps, manage KPIs, oversee merchandising, and keep the customer experience smooth. Full-time benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, and phone discounts.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—LA roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.