LA’s property and hospitality scene is busy right now, and that means steady work for people who can keep buildings, homes, and grounds in great shape. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to supervisor.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Los Angeles, CA (LAX area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.50/hour

Hotel role focused on painting and finishes in guest rooms and public spaces. Good fit if you like detailed work, want strong corporate benefits, and enjoy a busy hotel environment.

Employer: Rockstar Placements (staffing for property management companies)

Rockstar Placements (staffing for property management companies) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$32/hour to start; senior supervisor roles up to $120K+/year

Multiple apartment maintenance roles, from entry-level to senior. Great if you want steady hands-on work (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliances) with room to grow into lead or supervisor.

Employer: Orkin

Orkin Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$30/hour + commission, company vehicle & gas card

Route-based commercial pest control with paid training and no prior pest experience required. Good for someone who likes working independently in the field and wants long-term, recession-resistant work.

Employer: Volunteers of America Los Angeles (VOALA)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Temporary, on-site

Pay: $27.57–$29.02/hour

Hands-on role maintaining RVs and facilities used as temporary shelters, plus some team-leading on projects. Best for experienced maintenance pros (4+ years) comfortable working with vulnerable populations.

Location: Los Angeles, CA 90034

Type: Field role (service at customer sites)

Field role (service at customer sites) Pay: Not listed

Service, repair, and install HVAC systems in homes and businesses. Ideal if you have HVAC knowledge, EPA certification, and want day trips to job sites while being home most nights.

Employer: Hotel Angeleno

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.50/hour (about 37.5 hours/week)

Lead the engineering/maintenance side of a boutique hotel—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and guest requests. Good step up if you have hotel or building maintenance experience and want to supervise a team.

Employer: Meridian Cleaning Service

Meridian Cleaning Service Location: Westside LA (Brentwood, Westwood, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills & nearby)

Type: Part-time (weekends, 10–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $22–$24/hour + tips (you keep 100%)

Residential cleaning with paid drive time, mileage, and training. Great if you have at least 1 year of home cleaning experience and want flexible weekend work with room to grow.

Employer: LA Apartments

LA Apartments Location: Porter Ranch, CA

Type: On-site, property management

On-site, property management Pay: From $4,000/month

Oversee a residential community: resident communication, daily operations, and coordinating maintenance requests. Good fit if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and like being the hub between residents and maintenance.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.