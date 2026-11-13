🎓 Los Angeles Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & $25+/hr

Los Angeles is buzzing with new education roles, from tiny toddlers to teens getting ready for college. If you like helping students grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: SPARK Preschool

SPARK Preschool Location: Los Angeles, CA (Glassell Park)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$28/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid professional development

Warm, play-based preschool looking for a loving, experienced toddler teacher to help open a new campus. Small groups, beautiful classrooms, and a focus on relationship-based care and professional growth.

Employer: soriel music academy

Location: Los Angeles, CA 90010 (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $37–$40/hour

Teach history and social sciences to teens, with the chance to handle AP-level courses and use tech to make lessons interactive. Great fit if you enjoy curriculum design, writing, and helping students think critically about the past and present.

Employer: Volunteers of America Los Angeles (VOALA)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $25.94–$27.30/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, retirement

Support high school students from disadvantaged backgrounds with tutoring, college and career advising, financial aid help, and campus visits. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in education/social work/counseling and want to boost graduation and college-going rates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, campuses, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.