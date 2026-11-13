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Los Angeles
🧑💼 Multiple High-Paying HR & Talent Roles in Los Angeles
3 days ago
LA’s people-ops scene is busy right now—especially for HR pros who love tech, data, and change work. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look this week.
Senior Product Recruiter
- Employer: Whatnot
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid near hub; remote-friendly within commuting distance)
- Salary: $157,500 – $205,000
- Type: Full-time
If you’re a senior recruiter who lives on LinkedIn and loves hard-to-fill product roles, this is a high-impact seat at a fast-growing live commerce startup. You’ll own end-to-end recruiting for product, partner closely with hiring managers, and get strong benefits plus flexibility to work from home and local hubs.
People Strategy and Delivery HR Manager
- Employer: Capital Group
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: $141,648 – $226,637 (SoCal base range)
- Type: Full-time
Great fit if you like blending HR strategy with hands-on delivery for tech, data, and AI teams. You’ll turn business priorities into people initiatives, lead projects around org effectiveness and change, and work with rich data to tell clear talent stories.
Organization Workforce & Change Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (consulting with travel ~50%)
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 (range listed for CO; total comp may include bonus)
- Type: Full-time
Ideal for consultants who love org design, workforce strategy, and change management. You’ll advise clients on transformation, design comms and training plans, and use data to drive adoption and culture shifts. Application window through 02/28/2027.
Senior Consultant – Oracle HCM Cloud Learning Module
- Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 (range; bonus eligible)
- Type: Full-time
For Oracle HCM Cloud Learning experts who enjoy large public-sector programs. You’ll lead end-to-end implementations of the Learning module, guide design and configuration, and support change, cutover, and training for workforces of 10,000+ employees.
Oracle HCM Cloud Core HR Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $82,600 – $162,800 (range; bonus eligible)
- Type: Full-time
Great next step if you have a couple of years in Oracle HCM Cloud and want deeper Core HR implementation experience. You’ll support full lifecycle Core HR projects, from design through go-live, across complex public-sector clients.
Specialist, Learning and Talent Development
- Employer: NBCUniversal
- Location: Universal City, CA (hybrid, ~4 days/week in office)
- Salary: $70,000 – $85,000
- Type: Full-time
Perfect for early-career talent/OD pros who love media and data. You’ll support leadership and team programs, build learning materials, work with AI tools for insights and workflows, and handle some VP support—plus access strong benefits and perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this move fast, and you can always keep looking while your application is in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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