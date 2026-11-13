LA’s people-ops scene is busy right now—especially for HR pros who love tech, data, and change work. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Whatnot

Whatnot Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid near hub; remote-friendly within commuting distance)

(hybrid near hub; remote-friendly within commuting distance) Salary: $157,500 – $205,000

Type: Full-time

If you’re a senior recruiter who lives on LinkedIn and loves hard-to-fill product roles, this is a high-impact seat at a fast-growing live commerce startup. You’ll own end-to-end recruiting for product, partner closely with hiring managers, and get strong benefits plus flexibility to work from home and local hubs.

Employer: Capital Group

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $141,648 – $226,637 (SoCal base range)

(SoCal base range) Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like blending HR strategy with hands-on delivery for tech, data, and AI teams. You’ll turn business priorities into people initiatives, lead projects around org effectiveness and change, and work with rich data to tell clear talent stories.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Los Angeles, CA (consulting with travel ~50%)

(consulting with travel ~50%) Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 (range listed for CO; total comp may include bonus)

(range listed for CO; total comp may include bonus) Type: Full-time

Ideal for consultants who love org design, workforce strategy, and change management. You’ll advise clients on transformation, design comms and training plans, and use data to drive adoption and culture shifts. Application window through 02/28/2027.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 (range; bonus eligible)

(range; bonus eligible) Type: Full-time

For Oracle HCM Cloud Learning experts who enjoy large public-sector programs. You’ll lead end-to-end implementations of the Learning module, guide design and configuration, and support change, cutover, and training for workforces of 10,000+ employees.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Salary: $82,600 – $162,800 (range; bonus eligible)

(range; bonus eligible) Type: Full-time

Great next step if you have a couple of years in Oracle HCM Cloud and want deeper Core HR implementation experience. You’ll support full lifecycle Core HR projects, from design through go-live, across complex public-sector clients.

Employer: NBCUniversal

Location: Universal City, CA (hybrid, ~4 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~4 days/week in office) Salary: $70,000 – $85,000

Type: Full-time

Perfect for early-career talent/OD pros who love media and data. You’ll support leadership and team programs, build learning materials, work with AI tools for insights and workflows, and handle some VP support—plus access strong benefits and perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this move fast, and you can always keep looking while your application is in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.