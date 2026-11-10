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📅 Nov 30 virtual LAUSD community colleges showcase webinar
📅 Learn About Local Community Colleges for Your Student
Families are invited to a Family Academy Webinar: Community Colleges Showcase Series – Session 1: Region North.
When: 11/30/2026, 9:00–10:30 AM
Where: Virtual (online webinar)
Join link: https://bit.ly/familyacademy
Webinar ID: 886 6726 7600
You’ll hear from Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Pierce College, and Los Angeles Valley College about:
- Academic and career programs
- Student support services
- Dual enrollment options so students can earn college credit while still in school
Families from all LAUSD Regions are encouraged to attend, not just those in Region North. By joining this and the other three webinars in the series, you can explore more college and career pathways and make informed choices about your child’s future.
More info: https://www.lausd.org/familyacademy
More Info: Family Academy Webinar: COMMUNITY COLLEGES SHOWCAS...
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