1961 Bel-Air Estate Escapes Major Canyon Fire

In 1961, a home at 624 Nimes Rd. in Bel-Air owned by automobile dealer Charles Hornburg narrowly escaped the destructive Bel-Air – Mandeville Canyon fire. Fearing the worst on Monday of that fire, Hornburg called a moving van at 10:30 a.m.; the van arrived about an hour later, and by 4:30 p.m. most valuables, including clothes and furs, were removed from the fire area and then returned to the untouched house on Wednesday.

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