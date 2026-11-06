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Los Angeles
1972 forklift crash caused Bekins roof collapse
8 days ago
In 1972, a forklift hit the center support of the Bekins warehouse at 7949 Woodley Ave. in Van Nuys, causing a large part of the roof to fall. The crash broke water lines and damaged several cars inside the building, and the driver had minor injuries.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Photo Collection - Los Angeles Public Library
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