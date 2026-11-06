Historic Wilshire Boulevard Sites Highlighted

A 1979 view looking south across Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica shows the Beacon Motor Hotel on the left and a Bekin's storage facility at 3020 Wilshire Boulevard. The Bekin's building was designed by C. Duel and H. L. Gogerty and opened in 1940 as part of the Marlene & Anne Laskey Wilshire Boulevard Collection.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Photo Collection - Los Angeles Public Library