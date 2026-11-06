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Los Angeles County
High surf and rip current hazards along LA coast
8 days ago
Large surf and dangerous rip currents are expected along the Los Angeles County coast through next week due to incoming northwesterly swells. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible, especially during peak high tides, so people at the beach and in low-lying coastal areas should follow instructions from lifeguards and local officials.
This content is adapted from materials provided by LA City Emergency Management Department (EMD)
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