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Los Angeles
Vincent Thomas Bridge closed 16 months for upgrades
4 days ago
The Vincent Thomas Bridge will be fully closed for major upgrades starting 2026-11-07 and is expected to stay closed for about 16 months. Drivers should use other routes and expect heavier traffic in the area while work is underway. Check for detours and updates: https://t.co/TS5a1SLiic
This content is adapted from materials provided by LA City Emergency Management Department (EMD)
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.