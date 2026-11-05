San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11

The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Laurel Canyon Blvd & San Fernando Mission Blvd. Residents are invited to come together to honor and thank local veterans for their service and sacrifice. More information: https://t.co/6OM8mM9zNh

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Los Angeles