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Los Angeles
San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11
7 days ago
The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Laurel Canyon Blvd & San Fernando Mission Blvd. Residents are invited to come together to honor and thank local veterans for their service and sacrifice. More information: https://t.co/6OM8mM9zNh
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Los Angeles
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