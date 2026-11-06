🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Los Angeles

Manufacturing in Los Angeles is buzzing right now, especially around aerospace and defense. Here are several solid roles if you like building real hardware and seeing your work fly.

Employer: Heaviside Industries

Heaviside Industries Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + potential stock options, medical/vision/dental, 401(k))

Work on in-house production of advanced autonomous munitions. This role is great if you enjoy CNC machining, injection molding, 3D printing, supplier management, and ECO/ECR change control in a highly technical, defense-focused shop.

Employer: K2 Space Corporation

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000 base + equity, comprehensive benefits

Lead the machine shop, fab, CMM inspection, and paint teams building high-power satellites. Good fit if you’ve run a fast-paced machining/fab operation and want to own shop performance, layout, equipment, and scaling to higher production rates.

Employer: Eaton – IS AER FMC Division

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (1:45pm–10:15pm, Mon–Fri)

Full-time, Pay: $25.88/hr + $2.00/hr shift differential, day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave)

Hands-on role assembling and testing aerospace and military components for big-name customers like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Ideal if you have 2+ years assembly experience, can read blueprints and test schematics, and like steady, detailed bench work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are open to people who are ready to learn and grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.