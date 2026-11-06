💻 Los Angeles IT & AI Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

LA’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially around AI, data, and cloud tools. If you’re in IT and want strong pay or cutting-edge projects, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,350 – $253,230 (CA range)

Lead SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud finance (Record-to-Report) for big clients, from design through deployment and hypercare. Great fit if you have 7+ years in SAP Finance and want a client-facing leadership role with travel and top-tier training.

Employer: California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (CSUN)

Type: Full-time, regular (listed as Technology Support Specialist II)

Salary: $5,787 – $6,647/month hiring range (up to $8,430/month classification range)

Hands-on desktop and endpoint support across Windows, macOS, and mobile devices, plus some networking and cybersecurity tasks. Good for someone with a related bachelor’s and 2+ years’ experience who wants strong benefits, a campus setting, and a hybrid schedule.

Employer: StubHub

Location: Century City, CA (Hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $250,000 base

Own ML models for experimentation, forecasting, pricing, or customer acquisition in a global ticket marketplace. Ideal if you have 7–11 years in data science, are strong in Python/SQL/cloud, and want high impact plus equity and flexible time off.

Employer: BKF Engineers

Location: Los Angeles, CA (California-based, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $141,000

Lead Power BI and Deltek Vantagepoint reporting for an AEC firm, supporting BD strategy and operations. Great for someone with 8+ years of data analysis (5+ in AEC) who likes building dashboards, improving CRM data, and training teams.

Employer: Crexi

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Playa Vista, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 base + bonus + equity

Build AI-driven workflows and data pipelines that power sales and marketing in commercial real estate. Perfect if you’re a Python/TypeScript + SQL builder who knows Salesforce/HubSpot-style stacks and loves automating GTM motions.

Employer: The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers, LLC

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Azure-based, internal tools)

Type: Full-time

Design and ship internal web apps and AI assistants using tools like Claude Code and Azure OpenAI. Best for a full-stack dev (Python/C#/TypeScript, SQL, Azure) who already uses AI coding assistants daily and wants to modernize insurance workflows.

Employer: The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers

Location: Woodland Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Very similar AI-enabled developer role focused on Liberty’s internal platform, with the same tech stack (Python/TypeScript, Azure, SQL, LLM APIs). Good option if you’re in the Valley and want a culture-forward, growth-focused shop.

Employer: Hadrian

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,000 – $220,000

Own network architecture across data centers, factories, and cloud for an autonomous manufacturing company. Ideal for an 8+ year network pro with BGP, VXLAN/EVPN, SD-WAN, AWS/Azure networking, and IaC tools like Terraform/Ansible.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 30%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Lead PMIS/Procore implementations for large capital projects, including integrations and dashboards. Great for someone with 4+ years of PMIS work (especially Procore) who likes client-facing consulting and infrastructure projects.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,400 – $197,900

Support integrations, data conversions, and reporting for Oracle HCM Cloud in public sector programs. Good for someone with 2+ years Oracle HCM Cloud technical experience who can obtain Public Trust clearance.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a Series B startup)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel 25–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $210,000

Build and deploy custom software and data workflows for hardware and aerospace customers, often on-site. Best for a backend-heavy engineer (Java or similar) who likes customer-facing work and fast iteration.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Los Angeles, CA (limited travel ~10%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,000 – $143,000

Configure and support Epic Beaker CP for multiple markets, including build, testing, and go-live. Strong fit if you have Epic Beaker implementation experience and want consulting work with less travel.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,100 – $131,100

Lead integration strategy and data conversion for Oracle HCM Cloud across large public sector clients. Ideal for someone with 3+ years Oracle HCM Cloud technical work and prior experience leading full lifecycle integrations.

Employer: Cursor / SpaceXAI (SpaceXSI)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Build full-stack internal apps (TypeScript/Next.js + SQL) that power sales, CS, and RevOps for the Grok/SpaceXAI product suite. Great for a product-minded engineer who loves working directly with GTM teams and using AI tools in their dev workflow.

Employer: Posh Posch Inc

Location: Winnetka, CA

Type: Contract, 20–40 hours/week

Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Install and service low-voltage cabling, CCTV, fiber, and LAN/VoIP systems on-site. Good entry-to-mid level field role if you like hands-on work with cabling, testing tools, and basic networking.

Employer: TELMOVE

Location: Los Angeles / San Fernando Valley (home-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $45/hour (based on experience)

Install and support elevator emergency phones, SIP/analog adapters, and business phone systems around LA. Great if you have your own truck, basic tools, and like independent field work with telecom gear.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills are in the right ballpark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.