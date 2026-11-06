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💻 Los Angeles IT & AI Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
LA’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially around AI, data, and cloud tools. If you’re in IT and want strong pay or cutting-edge projects, these local roles are worth a look.
Manager, SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud R2R Lead
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $145,350 – $253,230 (CA range)
Lead SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud finance (Record-to-Report) for big clients, from design through deployment and hypercare. Great fit if you have 7+ years in SAP Finance and want a client-facing leadership role with travel and top-tier training.
Technology Support Specialist
Employer: California State University, Northridge (CSUN)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (CSUN)
Type: Full-time, regular (listed as Technology Support Specialist II)
Salary: $5,787 – $6,647/month hiring range (up to $8,430/month classification range)
Hands-on desktop and endpoint support across Windows, macOS, and mobile devices, plus some networking and cybersecurity tasks. Good for someone with a related bachelor’s and 2+ years’ experience who wants strong benefits, a campus setting, and a hybrid schedule.
Senior Data Scientist
Employer: StubHub
Location: Century City, CA (Hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000 – $250,000 base
Own ML models for experimentation, forecasting, pricing, or customer acquisition in a global ticket marketplace. Ideal if you have 7–11 years in data science, are strong in Python/SQL/cloud, and want high impact plus equity and flexible time off.
Senior Data Analyst – Deltek Vantagepoint
Employer: BKF Engineers
Location: Los Angeles, CA (California-based, some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000 – $141,000
Lead Power BI and Deltek Vantagepoint reporting for an AEC firm, supporting BD strategy and operations. Great for someone with 8+ years of data analysis (5+ in AEC) who likes building dashboards, improving CRM data, and training teams.
GTM Automation Engineer
Employer: Crexi
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Playa Vista, hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 base + bonus + equity
Build AI-driven workflows and data pipelines that power sales and marketing in commercial real estate. Perfect if you’re a Python/TypeScript + SQL builder who knows Salesforce/HubSpot-style stacks and loves automating GTM motions.
AI-Enabled Developer
Employer: The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers, LLC
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Azure-based, internal tools)
Type: Full-time
Design and ship internal web apps and AI assistants using tools like Claude Code and Azure OpenAI. Best for a full-stack dev (Python/C#/TypeScript, SQL, Azure) who already uses AI coding assistants daily and wants to modernize insurance workflows.
AI-Enabled Developer
Employer: The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers
Location: Woodland Hills, CA
Type: Full-time
Very similar AI-enabled developer role focused on Liberty’s internal platform, with the same tech stack (Python/TypeScript, Azure, SQL, LLM APIs). Good option if you’re in the Valley and want a culture-forward, growth-focused shop.
Network Engineer (Senior)
Employer: Hadrian
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $123,000 – $220,000
Own network architecture across data centers, factories, and cloud for an autonomous manufacturing company. Ideal for an 8+ year network pro with BGP, VXLAN/EVPN, SD-WAN, AWS/Azure networking, and IaC tools like Terraform/Ansible.
Capital Projects Technical Senior Consultant – Procore Implementation
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 30%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Lead PMIS/Procore implementations for large capital projects, including integrations and dashboards. Great for someone with 4+ years of PMIS work (especially Procore) who likes client-facing consulting and infrastructure projects.
Oracle HCM Cloud Core HR Consultant
Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,400 – $197,900
Support integrations, data conversions, and reporting for Oracle HCM Cloud in public sector programs. Good for someone with 2+ years Oracle HCM Cloud technical experience who can obtain Public Trust clearance.
Forward Deployed Software Engineer
Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a Series B startup)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel 25–50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $210,000
Build and deploy custom software and data workflows for hardware and aerospace customers, often on-site. Best for a backend-heavy engineer (Java or similar) who likes customer-facing work and fast iteration.
Sr. Epic Beaker Analyst
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Los Angeles, CA (limited travel ~10%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $121,000 – $143,000
Configure and support Epic Beaker CP for multiple markets, including build, testing, and go-live. Strong fit if you have Epic Beaker implementation experience and want consulting work with less travel.
Oracle HCM Cloud Technical Integration Lead
Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $93,100 – $131,100
Lead integration strategy and data conversion for Oracle HCM Cloud across large public sector clients. Ideal for someone with 3+ years Oracle HCM Cloud technical work and prior experience leading full lifecycle integrations.
GTM Applications Engineer
Employer: Cursor / SpaceXAI (SpaceXSI)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Build full-stack internal apps (TypeScript/Next.js + SQL) that power sales, CS, and RevOps for the Grok/SpaceXAI product suite. Great for a product-minded engineer who loves working directly with GTM teams and using AI tools in their dev workflow.
Low Voltage Technician
Employer: Posh Posch Inc
Location: Winnetka, CA
Type: Contract, 20–40 hours/week
Pay: $25 – $30/hour
Install and service low-voltage cabling, CCTV, fiber, and LAN/VoIP systems on-site. Good entry-to-mid level field role if you like hands-on work with cabling, testing tools, and basic networking.
Field Technician
Employer: TELMOVE
Location: Los Angeles / San Fernando Valley (home-based)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20 – $45/hour (based on experience)
Install and support elevator emergency phones, SIP/analog adapters, and business phone systems around LA. Great if you have your own truck, basic tools, and like independent field work with telecom gear.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills are in the right ballpark.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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