🛒 Los Angeles Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Los Angeles is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.70 – $23.17/hour

Front-of-store role helping customers with printing, shipping, and signs/graphics. Good fit if you like a fast pace, learning different equipment, and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Northridge, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $27.50/hour

Posting End Date: 23 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Bank teller role handling deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions at a busy branch. Solid pay, strong benefits, and a clear path to grow in retail banking.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: Studio City, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.42 – $18.92/hour

Overnight role stocking, organizing, and helping keep the store looking great. Nice option if you prefer late hours, want a retail discount, and like staying busy on the sales floor.

Employer: BIG DADDY'S SHAWARMA

Location: Woodland Hills, CA

Type: Part-time/other (expected 16–30 hours/week )

Part-time/other (expected ) Pay: $19.00 – $21.00/hour

Front-counter role taking orders, running the register, and keeping the checkout area tidy. Shifts are 11 AM–5 PM or 5 PM–9 PM, and you get free food while you work.

Location: North Hollywood, CA

Type: Full-time & Part-time opportunities

Full-time & Part-time opportunities Pay: $19 – $22/hour + daily & weekly bonuses (about $700 – $1,000/week)

Community-facing role at public booths helping people enroll in the California Lifeline phone program. Great if you’re outgoing, like talking with people, and want bonus potential plus benefits like health insurance and paid training.

Employer: Ren Wireless LLC

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $1,000 – $2,000+/week (commission-based)

Independent contractor role helping low-income families get free smartphones and service through the California Lifeline program. You set your own schedule, get weekly pay, and earn more as you enroll more people (must have a car and pass a background check).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles in LA tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.