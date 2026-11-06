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🛒 Los Angeles Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Los Angeles is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, these local spots are worth a look.
Retail Customer Service Associate (Store Consultant)
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.70 – $23.17/hour
Front-of-store role helping customers with printing, shipping, and signs/graphics. Good fit if you like a fast pace, learning different equipment, and staying active on your feet.
Teller – Balboa Devonshire Branch
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Northridge, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00 – $27.50/hour
- Posting End Date: 23 Nov 2026 (may close early)
Bank teller role handling deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions at a busy branch. Solid pay, strong benefits, and a clear path to grow in retail banking.
Overnight Merchandise Associate
- Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)
- Location: Studio City, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.42 – $18.92/hour
Overnight role stocking, organizing, and helping keep the store looking great. Nice option if you prefer late hours, want a retail discount, and like staying busy on the sales floor.
Restaurant Cashier
- Employer: BIG DADDY'S SHAWARMA
- Location: Woodland Hills, CA
- Type: Part-time/other (expected 16–30 hours/week)
- Pay: $19.00 – $21.00/hour
Front-counter role taking orders, running the register, and keeping the checkout area tidy. Shifts are 11 AM–5 PM or 5 PM–9 PM, and you get free food while you work.
Lifeline Representative – Wireless Enrollment
- Location: North Hollywood, CA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time opportunities
- Pay: $19 – $22/hour + daily & weekly bonuses (about $700 – $1,000/week)
Community-facing role at public booths helping people enroll in the California Lifeline phone program. Great if you’re outgoing, like talking with people, and want bonus potential plus benefits like health insurance and paid training.
Lifeline Agent – Free Phone Program
- Employer: Ren Wireless LLC
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Pay: $1,000 – $2,000+/week (commission-based)
Independent contractor role helping low-income families get free smartphones and service through the California Lifeline program. You set your own schedule, get weekly pay, and earn more as you enroll more people (must have a car and pass a background check).
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles in LA tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.