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💰 Los Angeles Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $20/hr to $225K
LA’s finance scene is busy right now – from entry‑level payroll to high‑end Wall Street roles, there’s something for almost every stage of your career. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.
Investment Banking Associate – Metals & Mining
Employer: Citi
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Salary: $175,000 – $225,000 base + incentives & benefits
Type: Full-time
High-impact investment banking role advising Metals & Mining clients on M&A and capital markets deals. You’ll run models, execute transactions, mentor analysts, and work in a hybrid setup (3 days in office, 2 remote) with strong global deal exposure.
Senior Forecasting and FP&A Analyst
Employer: Pair of Thieves
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Hands-on forecasting and FP&A role (about 70% retail forecasting, 30% FP&A) for a fast-growing basics/apparel brand sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and DTC. Great fit if you know wholesale retail planning, love Excel and scenario modeling, and want to own ladder plans and account-level P&Ls.
Equity Research Associate – Fundamental Research Group
Employer: Capital Group
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Salary (SoCal): $141,648 – $226,637 base + bonuses & 15% retirement contribution
Type: Full-time
Equity research role supporting small- and mid-cap coverage with deep financial modeling, company/industry analysis, and direct work with seasoned investors. Ideal if you have 2+ years in equity research, IB, consulting, or accounting and want a long-only, fundamentals-driven path.
Treasury Relationship Manager I–III
Employer: FFB Bank
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 + performance-based incentives
Type: Full-time
Client-facing commercial banking role building and growing treasury relationships for a top-performing community bank. Lots of autonomy, heavy networking and travel (up to 75%), and upside through multiple incentive plans and an ESOP.
Tax Manager – Trust and Estate (Private Wealth)
Employer: Baker Tilly
Location: Woodland Hills, CA (Greater Los Angeles)
Salary (Woodland Hills/LA): $103,500 – $154,500
Type: Full-time, hybrid
Manager-level role serving high-net-worth families with a focus on trust and estate tax. You’ll lead engagements, manage staff, and help grow the SoCal private wealth practice at a top-10 public accounting and advisory firm.
Payroll Assistant
Employer: Genessy Management and Development LLC
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Salary: $20.00/hour, ~40 hrs/week
Type: Full-time, in-person
Entry-level payroll/HR support role helping run four separate payrolls for residential communities. Good fit if you have 1+ year of payroll or office experience, are bilingual in Spanish, and want stable hours plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
Staff Accountant – Finance
Employer: Los Angeles Philharmonic Association
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Salary: $33.65 – $36.06/hour (full-time, non-exempt)
Type: Full-time
Staff accountant role supporting general ledger, reconciliations, AP/AR, cash management, and audit prep for one of LA’s major arts organizations. Great if you have a bachelor’s in accounting/finance, strong Excel, and want mission-driven work in the nonprofit space.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—LA employers are moving fast and often consider strong, related experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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