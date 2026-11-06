🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs in Los Angeles $25–$40/hr

Los Angeles is busy with property upgrades and outdoor projects, which means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and being out on-site.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now in Los Angeles, CA.

Employer: EAH Housing

EAH Housing Location: Panorama City & North Hills, Los Angeles, CA

Panorama City & North Hills, Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.30 – $39.90/hour (typical new hire range $27.30 – $33.60/hour DOE)

Work at two disabled/special needs family housing communities (about 90+ units total) doing apartment maintenance with a focus on plumbing, electrical, locks, and general repairs. This nonprofit offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with 5% match, generous PTO and holidays) and wants techs who can handle most repairs without outside vendors.

Employer: Western Exterminator Company (Rentokil family)

Western Exterminator Company (Rentokil family) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $23.00/hour

Help protect homes by inspecting properties, treating pest issues, and teaching customers how to prevent future problems. Benefits start Day 1 for full-time staff, with health coverage, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and training to grow your pest control career.

Employer: Liliput (Mariani Enterprises LLC)

(Mariani Enterprises LLC) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour

Lead a crew keeping high-end outdoor spaces looking sharp—mowing, trimming, planting, irrigation checks, and general grounds care. This role is great if you like leading a team outdoors, with perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement after a year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.