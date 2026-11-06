🚌 Los Angeles Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

LA’s on-the-move right now, and so is the local job market. If you like being active, working outdoors, or around vehicles, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Chatsworth, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$20/hour (starts at $19/hr, raises every 3 months in year one)

Entry-level role keeping cars clean and ready at a busy used-car hub. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 60 lbs, don’t mind working outdoors in all weather, and want steady hours with PTO, paid holidays, and clear pay bumps in your first year.

Employer: GP Rah Enterprises

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Travel Town Railroad)

(Travel Town Railroad) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50–$23.00/hour

Drive the miniature train at Travel Town and interact with families all day. Great if you enjoy customer service, can work 3–4 days/week including weekends, are 18+ with a clean CA driver’s license, and are comfortable working outdoors and lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: World Finest Courier LLC (Major carrier, national fleet)

(Major carrier, national fleet) Location: Los Angeles, CA (must live within 15 miles of Bell Gardens 90201 )

(must live within 15 miles of ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,400–$1,800+/week (hourly + stop pay)

Local intermodal route with home daily schedule, 10–12 hour shifts, and 6+ stops/day. Requires Class A CDL, at least 6 months of recent 53' experience, clean recent record, and ability to pass a hair-follicle drug screen. Includes W2 status and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

Employer: Alliance Ground International (AGI)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (airport environment)

(airport environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$35/hour

Hands-on role working on airport ground service equipment (gas/diesel engines, hydraulics, electrical, brakes, and more). Best for mechanics with 2+ years’ experience who like variety, can work outdoors in all weather, and are open to 24/7 operation shifts (nights, weekends, holidays).

Employer: UPS

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages in your neighborhood. Good if you want short-term work, like staying active, can lift up to 70 lbs, and have flexible availability Monday–Saturday, including holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—transportation roles tend to open doors to more steady work and promotions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.