🎁 Community Freebies Around Los Angeles — From Baby Gear to Plants

Los Angeles neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from baby gear to plants and shelves. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: White narrow bookshelves (set of two)

Condition: Not stated, but described as perfect for small spaces

Size: 8’ x 8” x 7” (as listed)

Location: Eagle Rock North, Los Angeles, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two white narrow shelves that can hold CDs or other small items. Great for tight corners, hallways, or kids’ rooms. Must be picked up from the poster’s location in Eagle Rock North.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items include:

Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Bottle Sterilizer

Foldable Bathtub

Dr. Brown's Anti-colic baby bottles

Condition: All new, never used

Location: Inspiring Willowbrook, Los Angeles, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice bundle of newborn baby essentials, all unused. Perfect if you’re expecting or know someone who is. Must pick up from the Willowbrook area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 5-month-old bunny needing a new home

Condition: Young pet, details not specified

Location: Miracle Mile East, Los Angeles, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor is looking to rehome a 5-month-old bunny. If you’re ready for a pet and can provide a safe, loving home (and proper housing and food), this could be a good match. Contact the poster through Nextdoor for all details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 48” GE Monogram stainless steel refrigerator

Condition: 26 years old, leaks and was told it needs a new condenser; still cools and freezes, most parts work except one door shelf and the condenser

Use: For repair or parts

Location: Venice–West Ballona, Marina del Rey, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Large built-in style 48-inch fridge being given away before it’s hauled off. Good for someone who can repair appliances or wants it for parts. Note: it must be moved down a flight of stairs, so you’ll need a large hand truck and two strong people.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Healthy snake plant cuttings

Condition: Healthy, ready for planting

Location: Kester Ridge, Van Nuys, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Free snake plant cuttings, great for indoor or outdoor gardens. You’ll need to bring your own pot and soil. Poster asks that you say how you want the cuttings when you message them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.