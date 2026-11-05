Studio City sustainability meeting on Nov 10

The Studio City Neighborhood Council Sustainability and Beautification Committee will hold an online meeting on Tuesday, November 10 at 7 PM. Neighbors will talk about protecting neighborhood trees and improving the LA River Greenway.

Topics include Colfax Bridge security fencing and safety work, care of greenways and trees with the Community Forest Advisory Committee, community cleanup program updates, coyote safety and wildlife talks, and the 100 Trees for 100 Years tree-planting plan for Studio City's centennial. Meeting details are at www.studiocitync.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA