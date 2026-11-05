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Los Angeles
Meetings on Whitsett Fields Park improvements
6 days ago
Neighbors are invited to share ideas for future changes at Whitsett Fields Park. Meetings at the park will be held on November 7 at 8am, 11am, and 2pm.
There will also be meetings at Valley Plaza Library on November 5 at 6pm and November 9 at 7pm. These meetings will focus on park needs and plans for improvements to Whitsett Fields Park.
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