🚧 Los Angeles construction jobs with multiple solid openings

Construction and skilled trades are staying busy around Los Angeles, with strong demand from big infrastructure work to neighborhood auto shops and custom landscapes.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation Location: Los Angeles / Sylmar, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $175,000 – $250,000/year (DOE)

Lead estimating for major earthwork and heavy civil projects like highways, tunnels, and transit work. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in heavy civil and want to own big bids from concept through final submission.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.47 – $19.80/hour (DOE)

Entry-level friendly spot for someone with a mechanical mindset who wants to grow as an auto tech. You’ll handle oil changes, tires, basic repairs, and get ongoing training plus benefits and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Pacific Outdoor Living

Location: Sun Valley, CA (Los Angeles area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $27.00 – $30.00/hour

Run a crew building high-end ponds, fountains, waterfalls, and natural pools for homes and businesses. Great fit if you have 5+ years construction experience, are bilingual (English/Spanish), and want room to grow with a respected landscape company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and keep checking—this is a good moment to move up or switch into a better crew.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.