Metro small business contracting workshop

Metro’s Diversity & Economic Opportunity Department is hosting an interactive workshop for small businesses to learn how to get contracting work with Metro. The event will cover certification programs, small business help, bonding support, and how to use the Metro Vendor Portal.

There will be time to meet and network with prime contractors and project teams, including Myers-Shimmick Joint Venture, Flatiron Dragados, HDR, and HNTB. HNTB will share details about the Eastside Transit Corridor Phase II Project and the Division 9 Electrification project. Small businesses in the San Gabriel Valley are invited to attend, meet industry professionals, and explore new work chances with Metro.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)