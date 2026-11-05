Valley Relics Museum needs community support

The Valley Relics Museum at Van Nuys Airport holds more than 30,000 items that show the history, culture, and places of the San Fernando Valley. For almost 30 years, Tom Gelinas has saved signs, items from old restaurants and movie theaters, and other local landmarks.

The museum now faces a $70,000 payment due in December and is asking the community for help. Neighbors can donate to the museum’s GoFundMe, visit the museum at the airport, or share its story with friends and neighbors to help keep Valley history alive.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA