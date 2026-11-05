Coyote safety forum at Studio City Library

A free Coyote Safety Forum will be held at the Studio City Library on Monday, November 9 from 6–8 PM. The Studio City Neighborhood Council will share expert advice on coyote behavior, neighborhood safety, protecting pets, and living with local wildlife.

The event is free and open to the public. Neighbors can learn simple safety tips and ask questions about how to keep families, pets, and wildlife safe. The forum is presented with Los Angeles Animal Services and the Los Angeles Public Library.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA