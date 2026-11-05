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Free sandbag event at Fire Station 89
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is holding FREE COMMUNITY SANDBAG DISTRIBUTION EVENTS from November 7 to November 28, 2026 to help residents get ready for heavy rain and flooding. Each resident can get up to 25 free pre-filled sandbags to help protect homes from flooding, mud, and debris flow.
One event will take place this Saturday, November 7 at Fire Station 89 in Agoura Hills from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The station is at 29575 Canwood St. There are 11 locations across Los Angeles County, and a drive-up option is available at these sites.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff
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