🚌 Los Angeles transportation jobs with multiple openings

LA’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these transportation roles span everything from medical rides to airport fleet work.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Los Angeles, CA (OTR from CA to Northeast)

(OTR from CA to Northeast) Type: OTHER (over-the-road)

OTHER (over-the-road) Pay: $0.55 – $0.70 per mile

Long‑haul CDL A role hauling dry van freight from California to the Northeast. Good fit if you already have tractor‑trailer experience and want steady miles plus fuel card and cell phone reimbursement.

Employer: East Terrace Rehabilitation & Wellness Centre

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive residents to doctor visits and hospital discharges, and help with moving medical records. Great if you want a people-focused driving job in healthcare and can keep a clean, safe van.

Employer: FiORE4, Inc.

Location: Pacoima, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $200 – $225 per day

Route-based package delivery with FedEx, using a van or box truck and a mobile device for stops. Good match if you have package delivery experience and don’t mind lifting and some warehouse work.

Employer: TEC Equipment

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.13 – $22.66 per hour

Deliver truck parts to customers and help in the warehouse pulling orders and stocking. No CDL needed, just a valid license, solid customer service, and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: DHL Express

Location: Los Angeles, CA (LAX Gateway)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $67,200 – $89,600 per year

Lead maintenance for DHL’s fleet and ground support equipment at LAX, handling advanced diagnostics on mechanical, hydraulic, and high‑voltage systems. Ideal for an experienced lead mechanic who wants leadership duties plus strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.